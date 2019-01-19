Home Cities Hyderabad

Drunk drivers beware! Now cops to send letters to HR about your ‘exploits’

Within a month of adopting this new technique to rein in the rising number of drunk driving cases in the zone, at least 100 letters have been already sent

Published: 19th January 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drink and drive, and the Cyberabad Traffic Police will directly shoot a letter to your company’s Human Resources (HR) about your misconduct.

Within a month of adopting this new technique to rein in the rising number of drunk driving cases in the zone, at least 100 letters have been already sent calling out both private and government employees working in Cyberabad.

The ‘Letter of Information’ provides the HR with details including the name of the employee, the offence they were caught for, place, time and day of offence, and the punishment accorded by the courts. 

“The step is not meant to initiate any action against the employee. It merely aims to inform the company that their employee was involved in a serious traffic violation that could have caused a serious public hazard,” said DCP Vijay Kumar, Cyberabad Traffic police. 

One of these letters that was shot to an IT firm in Hitec City, detailing the case against one of their employees, has now gone viral on WhatsApp.

“We thought it was a hoax initially. But then we reached out to the Commissioner and he confirmed that it was legitimate. Drunk driving is a social issue and this idea seems like a progressive step,” noted Rajashekhar, an employee at the firm.

The letter not only informs the firm about the employee but also goes a step ahead and explains the law. It suggests that the HR undertake a sensitisation program to all its employees about following traffic rules and cooperating with the police. 

“We are hoping this will definitely bring about a change, at least in the IT companies where the HR departments don’t take such issues lightly,” added the  DCP.

