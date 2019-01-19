Encroachment at Osman Sagar lake in Hyderabad, Oro Sports Village compound wall razed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The compound wall of Oro Sports Village, in the outskirts of Hyderabad at Shankerpally, was demolished for encroaching into the buffer area of Osman Sagar lake by the revenue officials on Friday.

The action comes close on the heels of a mail sent by lake protection activist Lubna Sarwath of the NGO Save Our Urban Lakes (SOUL) to the Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Thursday night.

In her complaint, Sarwath alleged that the entire Oro Sports Village is located right inside the Full Tank Level of Osman Sagar, an important drinking water source for Hyderabad. When contacted, Sarwath said: “I obtained the FTL map of Osman Sagar from the water board. This map was juxtaposed and traced out on the Google Earth map. It is clearly visible that the Oro Sports Village is located inside this FTL. The water board identified the encroachment on FTL land but is yet to take any action.”

In her mail to the water board MD, she attached chronological satellite images from 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2018 overlayed with FTL boundary, with a compound wall in the image from 2010-13 and a structure of the Oro Sports Village in the image from 2018.

When contacted, Gandipet Mandal Revenue Officer, Saidulu, said: “We received a complaint from the water board that the compound wall is located inside the buffer zone of Osman Sagar, following which the VRO got it demolished.” Express contacted Oro Sports Village officials for their reaction on the issue but there was no response.