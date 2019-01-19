Husband, family get two-year jail in Telangana dowry case 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ibrahimpatnam court on Friday convicted a husband and his family members in a dowry harassment case and sentenced them to imprisonment of two years. The Yacharam police said that they had earlier received a complaint from Tekula Sunitha stating that her husband, Srinivas Reddy whom she had married in 2018, had been harassing her in the name of dowry.

Her parents had already given her husband’s family Rs 10 lakhs, 14 tola of gold and one motorcycle as dowry. This was in accordance with their previous demands.

Later, her husband and his family — Tekula Bharathi (55), Tekula Pandu (65), Kota Vijay (39) and Pinity Sukanya (31) —resorted to harassing her both physically and mentally by demanding an additional dowry of Rs 2 lakh. She was in no financial state to pay the amount and as a result the family abused her physically and kicked her out of the house.

Based on the complaint, Yacharam police registered had cases under relevant sections and filed a charge sheet. After the trial, the Ibrahimpatnam court convicted the accused persons and awarded them two years of imprisonment.