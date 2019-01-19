Home Cities Hyderabad

ICC civil in nature, hard proof not vital to file sexual harassment complaint

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), set up in accordance with the Vishakha guidelines, does not in all instances require an eye witness or a CCTV footage to prove a complaint

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and PV Sindhu interact during ‘SH(OUT)’, a symposium on sexual harassment for women at workplace, organised by the Hyderabad City Police on Friday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  When a victim of workplace sexual harassment accuses somebody of the same, the most common reaction of colleagues and authorities revolves around the demand for proof.

However, legally, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), set up in accordance with the Vishakha guidelines, does not in all instances require an eye witness or a CCTV footage to prove a complaint; circumstantial evidence and accounts could be proof enough to take action against an accused employee. This is due to the fact that the ICC is a civil function and not a criminal one. 

These were some of the insights shared by experts at the symposium organised by the Hyderabad City Police, SH(OUT), regarding the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act. Shikha Goel, Additional CP (Crimes and SIT) and in-charge of She Teams, said that the members of the committee must understand that the ICC laws are civil in nature and not under the Indian Penal Code, which demands hard and fast evidences.

“One may not necessarily have evidences like CCTV footage or eye witness to prove a complaint at all times. Instances of sexual harassment usually happen behind closed doors. Therefore, the Act does not require such evidences. If there are circumstantial evidences, then those could be enough to crack the case,” she said.

Citing an example for the same, she recounted dealing with a case wherein a woman employee alleged that a male officer had held her hand. Subsequently, the ICC team recreated the scene of offence and analysed the accounts of both parties. There were no cameras or eye-witnesses, so they took to fact-checking and came to a consensus on who was fabricating their account.  

“One should understand that these acts are often not directly verbal or physical. It may be something as small as a ‘gaze’. Such things can make a workplace environment unsafe or irksome,” added Shruti Joshi, Founder of Working in Harmony and external member of multiple ICC’s in MNCs.

Another input the experts gave the 70-80 odd ICC members f was to start gender sensitization sessions before such an incident takes place. “Many do not understand the nuances of gender sensitivity and are not aware about consent in hierarchy. People working in different positions maybe in a consensual relationship, but it is critical to understand that power dynamics does come into play especially if, during the incident, there was no consent,” highlighted Preeti Chauhan.

Gender sensitisation sessions to be held
The city police plan to conduct gender sensitisation sessions over the next 24 months for all companies, big and small, in the city to make work places more safe for women

