Mandarin, Gujarati to be stars of Hyderabad Literary Festival 2019

The annual Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) is back and this time the three-day event will be held from January 25 at the Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet. 

Published: 19th January 2019

A girl takes a picture at the photo exhibition on the second day of Lit Fest in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

With this year’s guest nation being China, as many as eight writers and artists from China will participate this year, as announced by the Tourism Secretary Burra Venkatesham on Friday. Members of Australia Council for the Arts and Vice-Consul of Australian Consulate in Chennai Andrew Collister will also take part in the festival. 

Started in 2010, inviting a foreign country to showcase its literature, art and culture is a unique feature of the HLF. The language in focus this year is Gujarati. Eminent Gujarati poet and Padma and Sahitya Akademi awardee Sitanshu Yashaschandra would attend the festival, said the Tourism Secretary.

He added that this year’s new feature was “Kaavya Dhaara”, an exclusive platform for stand up poetry. Ten hours of poetry in Mandarin, English, Gujarati, Telugu, Urdu will be rendered by several poets, he added.

Key speakers include journalist Sandhya Menon of #MeToo fame on Twitter, singer Chinmayi Sripada who outed her harasser, actress Shabana Azmi, national award winner director Govind Nihalani, poet and gay rights activist Hoshang Merchant, director Ketan Mehta, producer of Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi, among others.

