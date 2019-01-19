Home Cities Hyderabad

The State of carQAAeless fireplay

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has announced `3 lakh ex gratia to the family of Ravi, who died in the gas cylinder blast in Kushaiguda of Kapra circle on Friday.

Published: 19th January 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mayor announces `3 lakh ex gratia to kin
 GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has announced `3 lakh ex gratia to the family of Ravi, who died in the gas cylinder blast in Kushaiguda of Kapra circle on Friday. Of the `3 lakh offered, `2 lakh will be allotted from the GHMC funds and the other `1 lakh from the Apathbandhu scheme.

The mayor, along with deputy mayor, Baba Fasiuddin, and GHMC officials visited the blast site and met four persons in the family who were injured in the blast. They inspected surrounding areas and interacted with the local residents. The GHMC’s EVDM wing, the fire department and police personnel took up relief operations. 

In the last one year, several gas leakage induced accidents have taken place, especially in households. And they have mostly resulted in property damage and serious injuries. This is turning into a major cause of concern for us V Papaiah, RFO, State Disaster Response & Fire Services Dept

