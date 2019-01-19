Home Cities Hyderabad

Ticking bomb: Unusual rise in gas cylinder blasts across Telangana

A look at various incidents of gas cylinder leaks in the past highlights the fact that almost all of them have resulted in a fire break out. ​

Published: 19th January 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the recent gas cylinder blast that shook Hyderabad, it is imperative to look at how cylinder accidents have unusually been increasing in the State.

The recent blast in Kapra saw two persons die and an entire house blowing up. A look at various incidents of gas cylinder leaks in the past highlights the fact that almost all of them have resulted in a fire break out. 

This means that any person who had been around at the time of such incidents had either faced serious burns of succumbed to their injuries. In a recent incident of fire breakout due to a cylinder leak in Film Nagar, three persons succumbed to their burns.

“In the last one year, several gas leakage induced accidents have taken place, especially in households. And they have mostly resulted in property damage and serious injuries. This is turning into a major cause of concern for us,” said V Papaiah, Regional Fire Officer, State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department.

In fact, the issue of gas cylinder leakage has become so pressing that over the last one year the number of household fires have totalled to 1,352 in the State. 

Elaborating the speculative reasons behind the cylinder blasts, the Director of Enforcement and Vigilance K Viswajit Kampati said, “A lot of these accidents are triggered due to the illegal consumption and delivery of gas cylinders.

 “A lot of the residents who are sourcing gas are getting it through non-licensed sellers who do not follow to standard operating procedures while delivering gas. The gas leakage is a common result of such illegal sale of gas,” he added. Further, overcooking is something that needs to be avoided, pointed out Papaiah. 

“A gas cylinder blast can also occur due to overheating of vessels that may eventually cause gas leaks. This, in turn, may lead to a cylinder blast that might even prove fatal,” Papaiah said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cylinder blasts Gas cylinder Blasts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp