Ticking bomb: Unusual rise in gas cylinder blasts across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the recent gas cylinder blast that shook Hyderabad, it is imperative to look at how cylinder accidents have unusually been increasing in the State.

The recent blast in Kapra saw two persons die and an entire house blowing up. A look at various incidents of gas cylinder leaks in the past highlights the fact that almost all of them have resulted in a fire break out.

This means that any person who had been around at the time of such incidents had either faced serious burns of succumbed to their injuries. In a recent incident of fire breakout due to a cylinder leak in Film Nagar, three persons succumbed to their burns.

“In the last one year, several gas leakage induced accidents have taken place, especially in households. And they have mostly resulted in property damage and serious injuries. This is turning into a major cause of concern for us,” said V Papaiah, Regional Fire Officer, State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department.

In fact, the issue of gas cylinder leakage has become so pressing that over the last one year the number of household fires have totalled to 1,352 in the State.

Elaborating the speculative reasons behind the cylinder blasts, the Director of Enforcement and Vigilance K Viswajit Kampati said, “A lot of these accidents are triggered due to the illegal consumption and delivery of gas cylinders.

“A lot of the residents who are sourcing gas are getting it through non-licensed sellers who do not follow to standard operating procedures while delivering gas. The gas leakage is a common result of such illegal sale of gas,” he added. Further, overcooking is something that needs to be avoided, pointed out Papaiah.

“A gas cylinder blast can also occur due to overheating of vessels that may eventually cause gas leaks. This, in turn, may lead to a cylinder blast that might even prove fatal,” Papaiah said.