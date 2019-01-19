Two held with country-made guns in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two inter-State gang members found in illegal possession of country-made weapons (7.65 and 7.62 ), along with two live rounds, were arrested by the Special Operation Teams of Rachakonda police on Friday.

The accused, Datthu Veeresh Koli(31) and Shyam Sunder (29) are both natives of Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra. Another accused Jamsheer, a native of Azamghar in Uttar Pradesh is absconding. Police said that Datthu has contacts with illegal firearms traders in UP and Bihar and had been into illegal firearms trade. His associate Jamsheer is the arms supplier.

“Datthu procures firearms from Jamsheer at low prices and sells them for `1 lakh per weapon,” said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.