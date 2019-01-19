Home Cities Hyderabad

Two killed, three injured as LPG cylinder explodes in Kushaiguda

Two persons were killed on the spot and three others injured after domestic gas cylinder exploded due to gas leakage in Kushaiguda police limits on Friday.  

Published: 19th January 2019

The house which collapsed due to the impact of the LPG gas cylinder blast in Hyderabad on Friday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Two persons were killed on the spot and three others injured after domestic gas cylinder exploded due to gas leakage in Kushaiguda police limits on Friday.  The deceased were identified as Mohan Lal, 55, and Ravi, 35 a passerby. The injured are -- Mohan Lal’s wife Leela, 45, their children Govind, 12 and Nikhitha 10.

Kushaiguda Inspector K Chandrasekhar said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the mishap took place due to gas leakage. When Mohan Lal, who failed to notice gas leak in his kitchen, switched on a light, which led to leaked gas catching fire. The fire is said to have triggered an explosion on the second floor of the building. Due to the impact, the house collapsed.

Due to the impact of the blast, a private hospital building situated nearby, and a couple of houses were also damaged partially. The impact was also recorded by nine CCTVs installed by the private hospital located adjacent to the house. Mohan Lal suffered severe injuries and died on the spot while the debris of the building fell on Ravi, a passerby, killing him instantaneously.    

Cops collect samples from mishap site  

As Mohan Lal’s wife and children were in bedroom, they escaped with minor injuries, police said. 
The clues team from the Hyderabad Detective Department visited the place and collected samples. Mohan Lal’s wife Leela and her children have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital. “We registered a case under 174 CrPC. We will investigate and take action based on forensic reports,” the Inspector said. Meanwhile, locals in the adjacent area were in the grip of fear for some time. The walls of hospital located nearby developed cracks. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagavat and police officials visited the place of mishap.

