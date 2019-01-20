Home Cities Hyderabad

15 portals post objectionable content about YSRCP leader YS Sharmila

City police’s cyber crime division has identified 15 websites that were creating and disseminating fake posts about YSRCP leader YS Sharmila on social media. 

HYDERABAD:  City police’s cyber crime division has identified 15 websites that were creating and disseminating fake posts about YSRCP leader YS Sharmila on social media. Investigators told Express that a team of experts have identified 15 websites and their server locations. Officials have asked the owners of these websites to appear for questioning. 

Additional DCP, Cyber Crime, KCS Raghu Vir said that some servers were located at different locations, including other countries.  “We will take suggestions from social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter and others on how to block such content,” he said. Sharmila had approached Hyderabad police in matter.    

