Bred fish to fried fish? Seafood hotel in Hyderabad to replace aquarium

The fisheries department will invest `22 lakh for renovating the two floors of ‘Matsya Darshini’ into a fish stall and a seafood restaurant, he added. 

The aquarium ‘Matsya Darshini’ located in Banjara Hills which once housed species of fresh water, salt water, and ornamental fishes | R Satish Babu

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has no plans to revive the Matsya Darshini aquarium in Banjara Hills here, which once housed a large variety of fresh water, marine water, and ornamental fishes. Rather, it plans to convert the two floors of the aquarium into a fish stall and seafood restaurant. 

The aquarium was one of its kind in the city started by the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government in 2008. Although the aquarium requires less than Rs 10 lakh per annum for maintenance, the fisheries department which received Rs 1,000 crore budget last year, has no plans to revive the aquarium.

‘Matsya Darshini’, which was shut down five years ago, was meant to be a sales-cum-display centre for ornamental fishes with an investment of Rs 1.5 crore having plush interiors, an open tank with various varieties of fishes in them and had 20 large and medium-sized tanks with more than 25 varieties of fishes like Black crowntail, Angelfish, Cichlid and Barb. 

Speaking to Express,  general manager of the Telangana State Fishermen Co-operative Societies Federation Limited V Srinivas said one of the reasons for closing down the aquarium was the investment required for procuring fishes from Chennai.  “For aquarium with ornamental fishes certain equipment and aquarium tanks are required for maintaining the right environment for the fishes to survive, which is not available now,” he said.

Another reason for not reviving the aquarium, as Srinivas pointed out is lack of enough people showing interest in visiting the Matsya Darshini aquarium to buy ornamental fishes. However, the fish stall located in the ground floor of the aquarium building has been functioning well and has also been generating good revenue. It will be extended into the space where once the aquarium existed. 

