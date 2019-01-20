Telangana's Karimnagar will soon need millet farms of its own

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In Karimnagar, millets are the latest fad for fitness freaks. While kirana stores have them as sprouts and ready-to-cook foods, early morning roadside hawkers serve millet soup to the morning walkers. Recent years have seen the millet market soar in Karimnagar district.

A strong word of mouth, especially on social media, going around in favour of millets -- the climate-smart crop available round the year and rich in fibre, iron, protein and minerals -- has caused its demand to skyrocket in the district.

In businessman Battu Bhoopathi’s success story, millets have an important role to play. He lost 5kg in the last one month and credits the feat to the miracle crop. The promise of a healthy, disease-free life brings Karimnagar residents to consume millet in all its glory of at least eight different market varieties.

However, if status quo is to be maintained, the district will need to rethink the import of millets from neighbouring states.

Speaking to Express, district agriculture officer Vasireddy Sridhar has said that the district is yet to see any cultivation of the millet crop. “In the Venkapalli-Saidapur manda, one of the farmers is cultivating millets in 5 acres of farm. So obviously, Karimnagar traders are importing most of the millet produce from other states,” he said.