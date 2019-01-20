Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana's Mahbubnagar saying ‘no’ to rice, ‘yes’ to millets

In order to keep up with the increasing demand, the district’s shopping malls have lined up an array of these cereals across their supermarkets.

Published: 20th January 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Millets image used for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: With ‘health food’ being all the rage, Mahbubnagar residents too are now increasingly saying no to the staple rice diet. With rice being widely regarded as one of the primary reasons for the increased number of diabetic cases among the ageing population, healthcare experts have also been suggesting a change in food habits and opting for cereals like Jowar, Bajara, Ragi, Korra, Samulu, etc. 

In order to keep up with the increasing demand, the district’s shopping malls have lined up an array of these cereals across their supermarkets.   While millets are high in fashion, people are generally satisfied with any kind of organic food, grown by not using pesticides or fertilisers to increase production. 

For instance, quite a few new stalls selling jowar rotis have sprang up along the road side in many streets of the town, and people are flocking to these places. “As I recently found out that my blood sugar is very high, my doctor advised me to change my food habits. I have been primarily eating just jowar rotis from then,” says Shiva Ramulu, a diabetes patient.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rice Diet Health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp