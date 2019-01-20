Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana Mee Seva centres fleecing 2BHK applicants

The circular specified that there have been several centres who have been charging Rs 200- Rs 1,000 towards user charges while the prescribed amount is Rs 35, specified by the Mee Seva centres.

Published: 20th January 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the pursuit of a 2BHK home, there are several people who are wanting to move into their dream home. But Mee Seva centres, designated to accept applications for 2 BHK houses, are fleecing the applicants. Some of these centres are charging anywhere between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000 though the cost of the application is a meagre Rs 35.

The issue has escalated to such a level that the commissioner of electronic service delivery (ESD) GT Venkateshwar Rao has sent circulars to all the franchise centres that are offering the service. Express has accessed the internal circular sent to e-district managers across the State.

The circular specified that there have been several centres who have been charging Rs 200- Rs 1,000 towards user charges while the prescribed amount is Rs 35, specified by the Mee Seva centres.

“We have received several complaints. We have given strict warning to those who were charging more than the prescribed amount. No one can charge more than Rs 35,” said P Vijay Bhasker Goud, deputy director (admin), State ESD.

Currently, there are about 4,500 Mee Seva centres operate under the Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) and through a private agency.

There are 110 centres that are being operated from governmentowned buildings. Officials point out that there has been a surge in the number of applications received in the recent times that can be attributed to the TRS government winning for the second term.

“There are at least 500 applications received every day in each of our centres and the number of applications received till date it estimated to be 22 lakh,” Goud said. Mee Seva operators point out that the private operators who are resorting to illegal activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Homes Rent Houses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp