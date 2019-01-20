Telangana Mee Seva centres fleecing 2BHK applicants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the pursuit of a 2BHK home, there are several people who are wanting to move into their dream home. But Mee Seva centres, designated to accept applications for 2 BHK houses, are fleecing the applicants. Some of these centres are charging anywhere between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000 though the cost of the application is a meagre Rs 35.

The issue has escalated to such a level that the commissioner of electronic service delivery (ESD) GT Venkateshwar Rao has sent circulars to all the franchise centres that are offering the service. Express has accessed the internal circular sent to e-district managers across the State.

The circular specified that there have been several centres who have been charging Rs 200- Rs 1,000 towards user charges while the prescribed amount is Rs 35, specified by the Mee Seva centres.

“We have received several complaints. We have given strict warning to those who were charging more than the prescribed amount. No one can charge more than Rs 35,” said P Vijay Bhasker Goud, deputy director (admin), State ESD.

Currently, there are about 4,500 Mee Seva centres operate under the Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) and through a private agency.

There are 110 centres that are being operated from governmentowned buildings. Officials point out that there has been a surge in the number of applications received in the recent times that can be attributed to the TRS government winning for the second term.

“There are at least 500 applications received every day in each of our centres and the number of applications received till date it estimated to be 22 lakh,” Goud said. Mee Seva operators point out that the private operators who are resorting to illegal activities.