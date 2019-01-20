Nigerian among six held in Hyderabad's 'SIM-swapping fraud'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A resident of Chinthal, who heads two chemical manufacturing companies, abruptly lost network for his mobile phone one fine day. Two days later, he finds out about transactions having taken place in his companies’ bank accounts.

Shocked, he dug deeper, only to find out that Rs 5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh have been transferred to a bank account in Kolkata. Pantham Venkata Krishna, who lost the cash from the bank accounts of Elim Chemicals and Shalom Chemicals Industries, soon approached police and an investigation initiated.

On Saturday, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that six persons, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in connection with what he said was a ‘SIM swapping fraud’. The arrested, Odafe Henry (25), a Nigerian national living in Kolkata, Santosh Banerjee, Ankan Saha, Rajat Kundu, Chandan Verma and Sanjib Das. All of them are residents of West Bengal.

One, Ebigbo Innocent, who is the kingpin of the gang, operates from Nigeria and is absconding. Innocent targets vulnerable firms by sending phishing emails which if opened allow him to collect credentials of internet banking and registered phone numbers. He then shares the details with Henry, Santosh and Kundu.

“Kundu then prepares fake documents—using details—in the name of the company to obtaining new SIM cards. After procuring a new SIM card, they used the same for net banking transactions,” Sajjanar said. The accused committed offences in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Gujarat, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, said the police.