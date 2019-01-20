Sangareddy leads the way in millet production in Telangana

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Farmers of Sangareddy’s Zahirabad, with help from the Deccan Development Society (DDS), have become a centre of millet production in Telangana. As many as two thousand farmers have been cultivating millets and leading the way by explaining the importance of millets to those in neighbouring villages.

Every year a day before Sankranti festival, Zahirabad farmers travel across villages for 21 days on a bullock cart and explain the importance of cultivating millets.

What was once the meal of the poor is now food of rich. It was only 50 years ago that millets were found only in the houses of poor, but today they are sold in supermarkets and are sold at prices higher than paddy.

For instance, if rice is valued between Rs 3,800 to Rs 4,000 per quintal, andu korralu is being sold for Rs 6,000 and is in much more demand.

Millets rich in all kinds of nutrients and help control blood sugar levels. Diabetic patients take it in all three meals of the day -- breakfast, lunch and dinner. People even prepare tiffins like idli, dosa and upma using andu korralu instead of the staple rice.

Farmers in Sangareddy’s Zahirabad region are mostly small-scale and without large pieces of land in each one’s name. Thus, cultivating millets has proven to be of immense profit for them, rendering them role models for others.

A majority of them belong to the socially-backward Dalit community and with the help from DDS, they are outgrowing the social limitations to carve out a better life for themselves.