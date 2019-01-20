Home Cities Hyderabad

Secunderabad Cantonment Board gives Begumpet airport three months to clear tax dues

A major portion of the Begumpet airport that is spread over 750 acres is located under SCB jurisdiction and is the biggest property tax defaulter under SCB limits. 

Published: 20th January 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the Airport Authority of India (AAI) yet to clear its property tax arrears amounting to more than Rs 10 crore for Begumpet airport, a part of which comes under the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) limits, the SCB has served notices on AAI with a three-month deadline.  

The Begumpet airport was closed for commercial services in 2008, AAI authorities have been claiming they lost their revenue. It is now being utilised only for VVIP movement and Indian Air Force training. 
Speaking to Express,  tax superintendent of SCB M Narsing Rao, said: “We have given AAI three months time to clear their property tax dues.”

He also said that the AAI officials have responded saying that on January 25 there would be an annual financial meeting in which the issue would be raised, following which pending property tax arrears would be cleared. SCB will also serve notices to property owners who have defaulted on paying property tax and has decided to seal the properties of those who do not pay their dues soon. 

TAGS
Airport Authority of India Begumpet airport Tax arrears

