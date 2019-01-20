Home Cities Hyderabad

Steel factory MD held for GST fraud in Hyderabad, Rs 3 crore seized

The case assumes significance as it is one of the first instances where an ultimate beneficiary of the illegal input tax credit has been tracked down and arrested in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. 

Published: 20th January 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

GST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By  Rahul V Pisharody
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a crackdown on firms claiming input tax credit fraudulently through fake invoices issued by shell companies, the Hyderabad GST commissionerate officials on Saturday arrested the managing director of a leading manufacturer of steel products and recovered a sum of over Rs 3 crore. The company is said to have had an annual turnover of over Rs 600 crore. 

The case assumes significance as it is one of the first instances where an ultimate beneficiary of the illegal input tax credit has been tracked down and arrested in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. 
Following leads from the Tirupathi Commissionerate regarding fake invoices to the extent of Rs 45 crore issued by three shell companies without any movement of goods, it was revealed that these firms were floated only to pass on credit by issue of fake invoices. 

Two of these firms were based at Kadapa and one at Rajahmundry.  
The private limited company headquartered at Banjara Hills has an array of reputed clients and is endorsed by a Tollywood superstar. During the course of the investigation, the firm was found to have indulged in a ‘huge evasion’ of Goods and Service Tax by way of availing irregular input tax credit based on fake invoices. Further search operations at the business, factories and residential premises found that the company has availed input tax credit of Rs 3.77 crore based on invoices issued by the three shell companies in question. 

In addition, it was also found that the company could not account for their finished goods of 288.7 MT of MS Channels and 48.12 MT of TMT bars put together at a value of Rs 1.3 crore, involving a GST of Rs 23.4 lakh. Officials said that further investigation was in progress to identify the involvement of more shell companies if any. “The case has wider ramifications,” added officials, who suspect more such frauds among a large number of Iron and Steel companies causing GST revenue loss to the government exchequer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST fraud Steel factory

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp