Hyderabad's 11-year-old whizkid teaches engineering students twice his age

By Online Desk

What would a Class VII student normally want? Less homework, more sports and games, uninterrupted TV or smartphone time.

This 11-year-old, however, has very different aspirations. He wants to teach at least one lakh engineering students by the end of 2020.

Mohammed Hassan Ali from Hyderabad has been teaching engineering students free of cost for over a year. When he was in Class VI, Mohammed came across a video on how lakhs of Indian engineers were unemployed in India and abroad because they lacked the necessary industry skills. In other words, they were unskilled or under-skilled and that is when Mohammed decided to take the matter into his hands.

In his words, "I realised it is primarily technical and communication skills that they are not well aware of. Since my area of interest is designing, I started learning and teaching the same."

Mohammed has been teaching engineering for close to two years now. The way he juggles his own education, personal time and teaching in his schedule is rather impressive. He is surprisingly organized for his age with his priorities set right.

"I go to school in the morning and I am back home by 3 pm. I play and do my homework. By 6 pm, I go to the coaching institute to teach civil, mechanical and electrical engineers," says Mohammed.

Mohammed does not charge for tutoring as a service to the country. Though he spends a lot of time at the coaching centre, he is also very good at his studies. Mohammed believes he is able to do all of this due to the constant support from his parents.

Currently, he teaches Engineering applications, AutoCAD designing among other subjects.

Talking about how good Mohammed is as a teacher, Susham, one of his students said, "I have been coming here for a month and a half to learn civil software. He is younger than all of us here but manages to teach quite well. His skills are good and what he teaches is easy to comprehend."

According to The Siasat Daily, Mohammed has started an institute by the name of Skill India to educate engineering students in India and is well on course of his dream of teaching a lakh students.

(With inputs from ANI)