Child volunteers help manage traffic in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Squeaky shrill voices welcomed the commuters passing through the Kondapur traffic signal on Sunday as two young children, Goutham (10) and Navdeep (12) doubled up as traffic volunteers for the day.

Taking up the role of a ‘traffic volunteer’ as part of the traffic volunteering programme of Society for Cyberabad Security Council and Cyberabad Traffic Police, the children helped in distributing pamphlets and dishing out advice on traffic rules on public address system.

Inspired by another resident of their colony who regularly volunteers for the programme, the two kids insisted that their parents should let them take up volunteering activities as well.

“We have learnt the basics of traffic rules when police visited our school, but we wanted to try it ourselves, at least once. The toughest part is how they stand here and volunteer for hours together in sun,” said Navdeep. The duo has clocked over 10 hours of volunteering till now. The senior traffic volunteers note that bringing in children has brought in a surprise element, making commuters oblige to the rules.

“Who can refuse to follow rules when a small child urges them,” noted Rajashekhar K, a senior volunteer. The duo -- wearing a helmet, jacket and mask -- will be volunteering Sundays for this month. “We mostly we have them sitting in the traffic police shelters from where they make announcements to riders to not cross stop line,” added Rajashekhar.