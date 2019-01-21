Home Cities Hyderabad

Child volunteers help manage traffic in Hyderabad

We have learnt the basics of traffic rules when police visited our school, but we wanted to try it ourselves, at least once.

Published: 21st January 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Squeaky shrill voices welcomed the commuters passing through the Kondapur traffic signal on Sunday as two young children, Goutham (10) and Navdeep (12) doubled up as traffic volunteers for the day. 

Taking up the role of a ‘traffic volunteer’ as part of the traffic volunteering programme of Society for Cyberabad Security Council and Cyberabad Traffic Police, the children helped in distributing pamphlets and dishing out advice on traffic rules on public address system.

Inspired by another resident of their colony who regularly volunteers for the programme, the two kids insisted that their parents should let them take up volunteering activities as well. 

“We have learnt the basics of traffic rules when police visited our school, but we wanted to try it ourselves, at least once. The toughest part is how they stand here and volunteer for hours together in sun,” said Navdeep. The duo has clocked over 10 hours of volunteering till now. The senior traffic volunteers note that bringing in children has brought in a surprise element, making commuters oblige to the rules. 

“Who can refuse to follow rules when a small child urges them,” noted Rajashekhar K, a senior volunteer. The duo -- wearing a helmet, jacket and mask -- will be volunteering Sundays for this month. “We mostly we have them sitting in the traffic police shelters from where they make announcements to riders to not cross stop line,” added Rajashekhar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp