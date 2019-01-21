Home Cities Hyderabad

Dengue on the rise, malaria cases drop in Telangana

Dengue

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of dengue cases reported in Telangana in 2018 was the highest in the past seven years. At the same time, according to data published, malaria cases exhibited a downward trend in the State.

Programme officer at National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme Dr S Prabhavathi said that there it is indeed possible for dengue cases to spike every two to three years after which the number usually comes down. “Besides, we have increased surveillance on Dengue,” she said. 

From 2012, the number of dengue cases has exhibited no discernible pattern. For instance, in 2012, the number of cases stood at 962. Next year, in 2013, this number dropped to 345. 

In 2016, however, the number skyrocketed to 4,037! Next year, in 2017, this number dropped a few notches to 3,827 before increasing to an all-time high of 4,592 in 2018.

According to the data, no deaths of dengue patients were reported from 2012 to 2017. Only two deaths were reported in the year of 2018, both of which were at private hospitals in Hyderabad.

In some districts, there was a sharp spike in numbers. For instance, in Adilabad, from 17 cases in 2017, it increased to 494 cases in 2018. 

In case of Malaria, from 11,880 cases in 2015, it dropped to 1,772 in 2018. 

The Health Department official said that they have been taking measures such as distributing mosquito nets which helped in cutting down spread of the disease. Compared to 2017, the number of Malaria cases decreased in 29 districts. 

However, health department officials said that they are still gathering data and that the new data could change the trends by small margins.  

