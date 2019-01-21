Home Cities Hyderabad

Drunk driving: Take action only against repeaters

Others have welcomed the move but insist on initiating it only repeat offenders.

Drunk driving

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Traffic Police’s latest decision to send letters of conduct to the HR managers of those employees convicted under Drunk Driving has fetched mixed reactions from techies across Cyberabad, with some opining that the drastic move should be carried out only after the person is found guilty a third time. 

While no stringent action from the HR’s end has come to the fore yet, techies are apprehensive that an irresponsible night may cost them their jobs. “It is a ridiculous move that can cost one their job. No HR is going to take it easy if they get letters from the police about their employees’ misconduct,” said an IT professional. 

Others have welcomed the move but insist on initiating it only repeat offenders. “As the course of law would have already taken action against the accused, having a letter sent could be a little too stringent. Such a step could be initiated after the person repeats a mistake three times,” said M Sundeep Kumar, Founder Telangana IT Association. 

