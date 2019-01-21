Home Cities Hyderabad

Harassed by daughter’s employer, Hyderabad woman kills self

Unable to bear alleged torture by her daughter’s employer demanding sexual favours, 45-year-old A Kanyakumari hanged herself to death at Mailardevpally on Saturday.  

Published: 21st January 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unable to bear alleged torture by her daughter’s employer demanding sexual favours, 45-year-old A Kanyakumari hanged herself to death at Mailardevpally on Saturday.  Police found a note purportedly written by Kanyakumari stating that one Vivekananda was harassing Kanyakumari and her daughter.

According to police, Kanyakumari’s younger daughter started working at Mounika garments three months ago. But when the store owner Vivekananda started misbehaving with the woman, she stopped going to work ten days ago.  When Kanyakumari refused to send her to work, he spoke vulgarly demanding sexual favours from her also.

Despite repeatedly refusing to his demands, he continued to harass her. Unable to bear this, she hanged herself at her home after he left the place. The girl who was in the next room noticed her mother hanging and called the police.

TAGS
sexual harassment

