Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills: Too many pubs in too small an area?

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills may be the ultimate party destination for many Hyderabadis owing to the high concentration of pubs in the area, but it is no fun-zone for the locals. In addition to party-goers parking their vehicles haphazardly along roads and consuming alcohol in public spaces, the residents in the area are bothered by the loud noise emanating from pubs, which continue to play loud music beyond the stipulated timings.

In fact, several tweets by a resident of Jubilee Hills addressed to the Hyderabad City Police recently exposed the concerns of the residents. It even resulted in action being taken against some of the popular pubs in the area, such as, Heart Cup Coffee, HyLife Brewing Company and Dirty Martini, according to the Jubilee Hills police, who pointed out that there were as many as 31 pubs in a small area of just 3 sq km radius.

Jubilee Hills Inspector, C Harish Reddy said various pubs have been booked for causing noise pollution, continuing to play loud music beyond prescribed hours and for encouraging public consumption of alcohol.