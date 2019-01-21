Telangana shocker: State's childcare shelters houses second highest child porn victims in India

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The child care institutions in Telangana are home to second highest number of child pornography victims on their premises, revealed a recent report by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

While Karnataka tops the chart with 113 victims of child pornography, Telangana comes second with at least 35 reported cases of children subject to pornography before they were given refuge. Shockingly, 33 of these victims are found to be boys, a phenomenon recorded across the country, with more number of boys being victims of pornography than girls.

This Jena Committee Report, which profiles the children in these homes across various categories and analyses the condition of children currently residing in them, recently released a report which revealed the horrifying truth of India’s child care homes. The report was commissioned in light of the ‘Horror Home’ in Muzaffarpur, Bihar where the residing children were subject to sexual abuse for years.

Though male children were victims of child pornography, the victims of sexual abuse and assault lodged in Telangana’s children homes were mostly girls—80 girls and 47 boys, taking the total number 127 sexually abused children taking shelter in these homes. These statistics are important in the light that such children need specialised care. The report notes, “These categories of children undergo immense trauma and thereby develop a host of psychological and emotional disorders as an aftermath of the abuse which can contribute to arrested developments.

Many children and adolescents, in fact, may never learn how to deal with their abusive experiences if proper care and counselling is not provided.” The number may also be indicative of the high number of child pornography cases in the State.

Telangana ranks third in housing the highest percentage of trafficked domestic labour. It comes third after Karnataka and Delhi, with 110 children trafficked for domestic purposes seeking shelter in the child care institutions. This includes 78 girls and 32 boys.