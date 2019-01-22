Revenue Intelligence seizes Rs 66 lakh worth gold smuggled from gulf countries at Hyderabad airport

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is a new modus operandi in town for gangs to smuggle in gold from the gulf countries. Case in point, the gold bars worth Rs 66 lakh seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at the RGI Airport on Sunday. A preliminary investigation had revealed that the passenger had retrieved the said gold from inside the flight, where it was earlier left behind by another passenger who was travelling from Sharjah to Trivandrum on an international leg.

The attempt, however, was definitely not the first of its kind. At least four cases with similar modus operandi have been registered in major international airports across the country in January alone, the latest being at the Chennai International Airport on Monday. A rather safe method for smugglers and agents, such cases are hard to detect unless there is a tip-off, officials involved in the investigation say. “Even the airline crew or other passengers cannot identify where the gold is concealed,” they claim.

The passenger arrested at the RGI airport on Sunday had retrieved two gold bars weighing more than 1.90 kilos from an Indigo airlines flight that was flying from Indore to Hyderabad. In fact, the flight had already made domestic runs to Mumbai, Delhi, Indore before reaching Hyderabad. The Delhi-based accused, a plumber by profession, was merely tasked with the duty of bringing the gold out of the aircraft. Inquiries revealed that he was offered a commission worth less than one per cent of the value of the smuggled gold. He was supposed to deliver the gold to a receiver in the city and go back to Indore, by road or rail.

Similarly, the air passenger from whom gold was seized at the Chennai airport on Monday, had boarded the domestic flight from Kolkata. The flight was making its second domestic leg, after an international leg from a gulf country. On January 12, gold bars weighing 2 kg were seized from a passenger at the Delhi International airport. The flight had just completed an international leg from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai and a domestic leg from Mumbai to Delhi.