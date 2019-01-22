Home Cities Hyderabad

Revenue Intelligence seizes Rs 66 lakh worth gold smuggled from gulf countries at Hyderabad airport

Investigation had revealed that the passenger had retrieved the said gold from inside the flight, where it was earlier left behind by another passenger who was travelling from Sharjah to Trivandrum.

Published: 22nd January 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is a new modus operandi in town for gangs to smuggle in gold from the gulf countries. Case in point, the gold bars worth Rs 66 lakh seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at the RGI Airport on Sunday. A preliminary investigation had revealed that the passenger had retrieved the said gold from inside the flight, where it was earlier left behind by another passenger who was travelling from Sharjah to Trivandrum on an international leg. 

The attempt, however, was definitely not the first of its kind. At least four cases with similar modus operandi have been registered in major international airports across the country in January alone, the latest being at the Chennai International Airport on Monday. A rather safe method for smugglers and agents, such cases are hard to detect unless there is a tip-off, officials involved in the investigation say. “Even the airline crew or other passengers cannot identify where the gold is concealed,” they claim.

The passenger arrested at the RGI airport on Sunday had retrieved two gold bars weighing more than 1.90 kilos from an Indigo airlines flight that was flying from Indore to Hyderabad. In fact, the flight had already made domestic runs to Mumbai, Delhi, Indore before reaching Hyderabad. The Delhi-based accused, a plumber by profession, was merely tasked with the duty of bringing the gold out of the aircraft. Inquiries revealed that he was offered a commission worth less than one per cent of the value of the smuggled gold. He was supposed to deliver the gold to a receiver in the city and go back to Indore, by road or rail. 

Similarly, the air passenger from whom gold was seized at the Chennai airport on Monday, had boarded the domestic flight from Kolkata. The flight was making its second domestic leg, after an international leg from a gulf country. On January 12, gold bars weighing 2 kg were seized from a passenger at the Delhi International airport. The flight had just completed an international leg from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai and a domestic leg from Mumbai to Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Gold Smuggling DRI Revenue Intelligence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp