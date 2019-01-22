Awaiting funds, GHMC may halt 2BHK works

Home Cities Hyderabad

The GHMC has been implementing the 2BHK housing scheme on behalf of the Telangana Housing Corporation and the due amount is supposed to be released by the latter at regular intervals.

Published: 22nd January 2019

GHMC Hyderabad. (File Photo | EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The prestigious two bedroom (2BHK) housing scheme has been running short of cash in Greater Hyderabad limits after the involved construction agencies have not been paid for the last two months. And if the situation isn’t rectified in a week or two, the works may come to a standstill. 

The State-owned corporation now owes a humongous Rs600 crore to the contractors of the project. Bills worth `450 crore are pending in the audit section and another set of bills worth `150 crore have been submitted to the GHMC a few days ago. The GHMC has in turn brought the issue to the notice of Housing department requesting them to release the pending dues at the earliest. 

The State-owned corporation now owes a humongous Rs600 crore to the contractors of the project. Bills worth `450 crore are pending in the audit section and another set of bills worth `150 crore have been submitted to the GHMC a few days ago. The GHMC has in turn brought the issue to the notice of Housing department requesting them to release the pending dues at the earliest. 

For the one lakh 2BHK houses, the State government has sanctioned `8,598 crore of which `2,320 crore has been spent till date. GHMC has proposed one lakh two bedroom houses in as many as 117 locations. Of them, 90,172 houses are being constructed in 68 vacant locations and 9,828 are in-situ houses at 49 locations of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal and Sangareddy districts.The works for 97,303 houses are in progress at 108 locations (88,115 houses in vacant sites and 9,188 houses in in-situ slums). 

Work in progress?
So far, 612 houses in six locations at Singam Cheruvu Thanda, Gajularamam, Ameenpur, Jammigadda, Syed Saab ka Bada and Kidikibooth Alisa have been completed. About 13,392 houses are in the finishing stages, 20,227 have the brick works ongoing, 18,601 are at RCC frame works stage, 25,802 have a plinth beam casted, 6,962 are at foundation stage, 6,416 at earth work excavation stage and about 
5,903 are yet to be started. 

