Hyderabad’s extended IT corridor sees increase in office space leasing

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Office MarketView Quarter 4 2018 report by real estate firm CBRE released on Monday, reported a rise in office space leasing activity in Hyderabad, which basically means the area of real estate being take on lease by various private companies to set up their offices is increasing in the city.

However, it is not the traditional IT corridor areas like Madhapur, Kondapur, Hitech city or Raidurgam where more and more companies are setting up their offices but in the ‘extended IT corridor areas’ as the report puts it, like Nanakramguda, Manikonda and Gachibowli.

It has been observed that the leasing activity has increased in these extended IT corridor areas, whereas it has declined in the traditional IT corridor areas, the main reason being lack of any new property additions in the traditional IT corridor areas, indicating a saturation. However, the rental value of the property is still high in the traditional IT areas where it increased by 3.1 percent on a year-on-year basis, unlike the 1.8 percent in the extended IT corridor areas.

Tech industry driving growth

It is still the tech industry that is boosting the growth in leasing of office spaces in Hyderabad, followed by engineering, manufacturing and BFSI sector. One example is tech giants like FactSet, Salesforce and Mind Tree setting up their offices last year in the city.

Look east

Another interesting finding is that the upcoming hot real estate locations are no more towards the western part of the city but if you are interested in real estate then may be you should head eastwards. The highest rise in rental values, a massive 6.7 percent, has been recorded in Pocharam and Uppal, indicating a change in direction of growth of Hyderabad in coming future from the IT areas in west to the east towards Uppal and beyond. A 6.7 percent rise was also observed in Himayatnagar, Ameerpet, etc., thanks to domestic companies choosing to occupy office spaces in these locations.

6.7 per cent rise in rental values

