College fashion is the way to go

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Teenagers are our go-to to scout out the latest trends that are shaking street fashion. Observing the common trends in colleges in the recent times, we put together a few styles that teenagers swear by. And by what we notice, they love comfort more than uncomfortable fashion. Check it out!

Boho Style: Boho Style characterised by long flowing or layer skirts and dresses, ethnic touches like tunics or wood jewellry, embroidery or embellishment with beading, fringed purses, and embellished flat sandals. The look is usually colourful and matches random garments making it a favourite among jugaadu students.

Sliders: A slider is a type of footwear which is different from shoes and are like sandal-like flip flops . Sliders are often paired up with any outfit and that they still look great. Sliders with messages on them are also a fad.

Two word messages with one on each slider is the thing of the season and sets the tone for the young Gen Z attitude.

Palazzos: Palazzos are back in trend from the 60s and the 70s. Women wear palazzos on kurthi, long tops and also now with the t-shirts tucked in adding a cool yet classy finish to the look. Because palazzos are so breezy and comfortable they are perfect for a long day at college and then for a quick hangout with friends.

Hoops: Sometimes just the right accessory makes a boring look pop out. And lately hoops have emerged to be that versatile accessory that goes with almost every kind of outfit. These heavy ring model earrings can make heads turn in all any outfits be it western or Indian. Unlike studs or heavy danglers, hoops work for all shapes of the face.

Nude lipstick: Thank the fashion gods for nude lipstick! Since the nude fashion is back in trend, college-going girls can glam up without looking OTT with nude lipsticks. With the variety of shades available, there’s something for everyone’s choice.

Boyfriend jeans: These are quite trendy among college girls not because of its name but because of its style, comfort and look. It is a loosely-fit structured like tailored slouchy jeans. It goes great on t-shirts, crop tops, sweatshirts, and also on kurthis and

matron shirts. If you’re the one who needs some add-on glam quotient just pick a heavily distressed one!

Inputs by Myakala Sushma and Madhu Nirvana