Confused and lost in translation

Sonali Dabade By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The evolution of humanity has come to mean the decimation of many other species of living beings on our planet. One such species that has borne the brunt of man’s brutal sense of self-importance and ruthlessness is the one-horned rhino that is native to Kaziranga, Assam. With poaching having been rampant in the years past, these rhinos were victim to these heartless killings. ‘Ballad of Kaziranga’ promises to be a story that puts the plight of these poor animals to the fore and show a solution.

Sadly, it does neither.

‘Ballad of Kaziranga’, originally written in Assamese by Dileep Chandan and translated into English by Parbina Rashid, is set in Kaziranga, Assam. It follows multiple characters who go about their everyday lives, trying to do the right thing. The book talks about rhino killings and how, many-a-times, politics interferes with the smooth functioning and implementation of laws beneficial to the environment. Interspersed with these are the personal stories of the people involved and how they are affected by circumstances, couple with the decisions of the higher-ups.

‘Ballad of Kaziranga’ is no doubt intended to shed some light on the workings within the Kaziranga National Park. But it has problems that should perhaps have been rectified before it came to the editor’s desk. The most important part of the book, its intent, is unclear and buried deep within the superficial and underdeveloped writing. From the first word to the last, there is nothing to suggest anything that the story is moving forward and that time has lapsed. Instead, the translated narrative, in all its abruptness, does gross injustice to the backdrop the author has chosen.

Agreed, ‘Ballad of Kaziranga’ tries to be an unusual yet heartwarming story. But all it gets to be is a painful mess of jumbled big words. Its stunted sentences and misplaced analogies are infuriating and wouldn’t find a place even in a children’s book. And by children’s book, I mean a book written by a child. That’s disconcerting because in the rare pockets where the book is informative, it actually shares quite a few facts that would have made for intriguing reading had they not been included in conversation resulting in their sounding forced and unnatural.

The most important minus point – lack of reasoning. Many events and actions in the book have no reasoning and logic behind them whatsoever. Coupled with the loose plot, it makes the book quite a tedious read – because you need all your patience around you. And it happens quite early in the book that you realise that the English translation falls short by quite a few thousand miles from the intended destination that the Assamese version probably set out to reach.If you’re looking for a book that revolves around the issues plaguing Kaziranga, overlook this one. Not worth the time and effort.

Publisher: Niyogi Books

Price: Rs 450