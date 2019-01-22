Gold snatching gang kingpin arrested in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Special Taskforce of the Cyberabad police nabbed the kingpin of a four-member interstate ‘attention diversion’ gang and recovered stolen property intact worth more than Rs 11 lakh from his possession. The gang targeted lonely and elderly women near temples and looted gold jewellery from them by diverting their attention.

They looted six women at separate locations using the same modus operandi in less than five hours time in the month of October 2018, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. While two of them have already been detained under PD act, another member continues to abscond.