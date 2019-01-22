Home Cities Hyderabad

Gold snatching gang kingpin arrested in Hyderabad

They looted six women at separate locations using the same modus operandi in less than five hours time in the month of October 2018, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Published: 22nd January 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Special Taskforce of the Cyberabad police nabbed the kingpin of a four-member interstate ‘attention diversion’ gang and recovered stolen property intact worth more than Rs 11 lakh from his possession. The gang targeted lonely and elderly women near temples and looted gold jewellery from them by diverting their attention.

They looted six women at separate locations using the same modus operandi in less than five hours time in the month of October 2018, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. While two of them have already been detained under PD act, another member continues to abscond.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold jewellery looted Cyberabad police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp