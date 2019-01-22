Locopilot crawls beneath ‘halted’ train to set it in motion

By Express News Service

When the Howrah-Ernakulam Anthyodya Express was halted on a bridge by miscreants who pulled at the Alarm Chain, thinking on his feet, a loco pilot on board the train, saved the day by facing all the challenges to get the train back in motion. Without a side path on the bridge nor a vestibule facility to reach the coach from within the train, Asst Loco Pilot R K Jha bravely crawled beneath across 10 coaches of the train to reach the Alarm Chain.

On reaching, he was unable to reset the ACP due to a heavy crowd. Once again, he reached the under truck and closed the ACP by isolating COC so that the train can be started. SCR Divisional Railway Manager of Guntakal Division, Vijay Pratap Singh appreciated the staff for their efforts to resume journey in a critical time.