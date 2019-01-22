Home Cities Hyderabad

Over 20 per cent of shelter homes resort to corporal punishment

According to the report, the most common way of getting a child to listen to the caregivers is by restraining their food or access to rest or loo.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Corporal punishments are a part and parcel of Indian parenting, but are our Child Care Institutions immune to it? The report gives an inside look into all the CCIs across the State and found many of them resorting to one or the other kind of corporal punishment as means to discipline and scold the children residing in them. This is despite the fact that a substantial number of children in Telangana’s home are critically in need of care and protection.

According to the report, the most common way of getting a child to listen to the caregivers is by restraining their food or access to rest or loo. This disturbing practice is carried out by over 26 CCIs in the State. The other most common way of disciplining a child is by restraining their movement, which was practiced in at least 18 shelter homes across the State.

Over 61 other CCIs engaged in pinching, name-calling, hitting or abusing the children, painting a sad picture for the State. On the whole, about 2 per cent of homes are engaging in some sort of punishment to the children that is unlawful and inhumane in nature. It must be noted that such acts are considered as corporal punishment or humiliation, which can tamper the growth of the children. 

As per the  Juvenile Justice Act, corporal punishment is considered as a crime and has the potential ti attract a fine as well.The report notes that the children could be disciplined in innovative ways like giving a formal warning, assigning housekeeping tasks, or even impositions and forfeiting privileges like watching TV or other leisure activities.

Stats say...
Over 318 children residing in CCIs lost their parents to HIV, their lives plagued by stigma 
Over 176 kids in CCIs are infected by HIV, abandoned by parents unable to cope
Telangana also has the highest number of transgender children admitted in CCIs. While 19 of them are orphans, 12 were surrendered by their parents

