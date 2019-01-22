Style meets speed in these beauties

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

HYDERABAD : Luxury car Jaguar’s ‘’The Art of Performance” two-day experiential tour in the city on Saturday and Sunday was all about speed, performance and luxury. The event which took place at the Go Karting Track in Shamshabad gave the petrol heads of Hyderabad a dynamic drive experience.

The luxury car maker lined up an array of Jaguar cars to showcase theatrical drama and appealing performance and showcased its abilities through three track activities, namely speed-run, slalom exercise, and lane change and brake test.

I got to drive the entire range of Jaguar vehicles – XE, XF, XJ, F-PACE and F-TYPE - to try out these exciting tests under the guidance of trained Jaguar instructors. The drives were smooth yet gave me an adrenaline rush with its speed and style. The drives highlighted the agility and responsiveness offered by each Jaguar car. The interiors were plush, the drive was smooth inside but the engine roared so loud (for some models), that my car caught everyone’s attention with its zippy vroom. One of the models had massage chairs to add to the experience.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd, said that such experiential tours help car enthusiasts get a first hand feel of the car/SUV’s performance. The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at ₹ `40.61 lakh), XF (starting at ` 49.78 lakh), F-PACE (starting at `63.17 lakh), XJ (starting at `102.58 lakh) and F-TYPE (starting at `90.93 lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India. The carmaker has an authorised outlet in Hyderabad.



