Hyderabad: Van driver gets life term in student rape case

Published: 22nd January 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A city on court on Monday convicted the driver of a school van,  facing charges of kidnapping and raping a teenager studying in the same school, for life. The court also imposed a fine of of Rs 10,000 on D Balaraju in a case registered at LB Nagar police station in 2014.

Balaraju, a resident of Hayathnagar, was working as the driver of a school van at Vanasthalipuram, where he used to pick and drop children from different colonies of Hayathnagar. He acquaintance with a girl (14) studying in Class IX and promised to marry her. 

In April 2014, he kidnapped the girl and took her to his friend’s room at  Rajendra Nagar on his bike. In the room, he forcefully had intercourse with her several times. Following a complaint, he was arrested and sent to remand. The metropolitan Sessions Court, conducted the trial and after examining the witnesses and the evidences, pronounced judgement on Monday.

