Grievance redressal mechanism lacking in child care homes in Telangana

HYDERABAD: It has been more than a year since the ‘house of horror’ in Bihar rocked the country’s conscience on how sexual abuse could go unreported for years in an NGO-run shelter home.

Today, a glimpse at the various shelter homes or Child Care Institutions (CCIs) within the State show that a grievance redressal mechanism to report similar problems is lacking in Telangana.

This was highlighted in the Jena Report on Child Care Institutions, which showed that most of these homes fared poorly when it came to a mechanism to report and solve problems.

While having a ‘suggestion box’ for children to put in complaints would seem mandatory, the report states that only 21.3% of the 494 CCIs in State have made this basic facility available. This is dramatically lower than the national average of 43.4%.

When it comes to the basic display of a child helpline number, practically none of the 494 CCIs had them, as 0% of children were aware about the number, found the report.

The national rate of awareness of this number among children in CCIs was 29.5%. Regarding aspects like CCTV camera within the home, functional Children’s Committees and regular child-staff interaction, all critical for the well-being of children at a home such as these, the State performed far lower than the national average.

The CCTV coverage in State was merely 18% as opposed to the national average of 21.5%. As far as children’s committees, which are mandated by the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, are concerned, only 25.7% of the homes had them compared to the national average of 30%.

It must be noted that the aforementioned grievance redressal mechanisms are critical as they are the only possible means by which a child can anonymously raise their concerns.

In fact, rule 39 of JJ Act calls for the suggestion boxes to be kept away from offices and closer to the dormitories. Additionally, only 52% of the homes have produced the children in front of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

As per JJ ACT, it is mandatory that the children be produced in front of the CWC.

Speaking about the State’s poor performance, Joint Director of Department of Women Development and Child Welfare K Lakshmi noted that while the CCIs were being analysed for the report, many had been under the temporary licence and under checks for compliance under JJ act.

“Child Care Institutions are a lucrative business these days and more are cropping up by the day. When they come up, we give them a temporary licence under JJ act and give them a few months time to comply with all the rules. So it is a regular process,” she noted.

How else would they speak out?

