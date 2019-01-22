Home Cities Hyderabad

Grievance redressal mechanism lacking in child care homes in Telangana

While having a ‘suggestion box’ for children to put in complaints would seem mandatory, the report states that only 21.3% of the 494 Child Care Institutions in State have made this basic facilities.

Published: 22nd January 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It has been more than a year since the ‘house of horror’ in Bihar rocked the country’s conscience on how sexual abuse could go unreported for years in an NGO-run shelter home.

Today, a glimpse at the various shelter homes or Child Care Institutions (CCIs) within the State show that a grievance redressal mechanism to report similar problems is lacking in Telangana.

This was highlighted in the Jena Report on Child Care Institutions, which showed that most of these homes fared poorly when it came to a mechanism to report and solve problems.

While having a ‘suggestion box’ for children to put in complaints would seem mandatory, the report states that only 21.3% of the 494 CCIs in State have made this basic facility available. This is dramatically lower than the national average of 43.4%.

ALSO READ | Over 20 per cent of shelter homes resort to corporal punishment

When it comes to the basic display of a child helpline number, practically none of the 494 CCIs had them, as 0% of children were aware about the number, found the report.

The national rate of awareness of this number among children in CCIs was 29.5%. Regarding aspects like CCTV camera within the home, functional Children’s Committees and regular child-staff interaction, all critical for the well-being of children at a home such as these, the State performed far lower than the national average.

The CCTV coverage in State was merely 18% as opposed to the national average of 21.5%. As far as children’s committees, which are mandated by the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, are concerned, only 25.7% of the homes had them compared to the national average of 30%. 

It must be noted that the aforementioned grievance redressal mechanisms are critical as they are the only possible means by which a child can anonymously raise their concerns.

In fact, rule 39 of JJ Act calls for the suggestion boxes to be kept away from offices and closer to the dormitories. Additionally, only 52% of the homes have produced the children in front of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). 

As per JJ ACT, it is mandatory that the children be produced in front of the CWC. 

Speaking about the State’s poor performance, Joint Director of Department of Women Development and Child Welfare K Lakshmi noted that while the CCIs were being analysed for the report, many had been under the temporary licence and under checks for compliance under JJ act.

“Child Care Institutions are a lucrative business these days and more are cropping up by the day. When they come up, we give them a temporary licence under JJ act and give them a few months time to comply with all the rules. So it is a regular process,” she noted.

How else would they speak out?

It must be noted that grievance redressal mechanisms are critical as they are the only possible means by which a child can anonymously raise their concerns. In fact, rule 39 of JJ Act calls for the suggestion boxes to be kept away from offices and closer to the dormitories.

Additionally, only 52% of the homes have produced the children in front of the CWCs. As per JJ Act, it is mandatory that the children be produced in front of the CWC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana shelter Jena Report child care institutions juvenile justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp