Home Cities Hyderabad

100 kg ganja coming in from Visakhapatnam seized in Hyderabad, two youths arrested

Following the lead, 100kg of ganja was found in a car’s boot space and underneath seats.

Published: 23rd January 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 100kg of ganja -- coming into the State from Vizag, Andhra Pradesh -- was seized by the Telangana State Prohibition and Excise department Enforcement teams on Tuesday. Two accused were arrested and several buyers in the city were traced with their help.

On Tuesday morning, a team from the excise department found V Srinivas (26) moving suspiciously near the Malakpet TV Tower and seized a `2kg-packet of ganja from him. Upon questioning, Srinivas confessed that he, and one, B Ashok Teja have been trying to sell ganja in Dhoolpet, Katedhan and Narayankhed.

“What we seized was a sample and more quantity was stored in Batasingaram of Rangareddy district,” said Vivekananda Reddy, Dy Excise Commissioner, at a press conference on Tuesday. The contraband was bought for `1,500 per kg from Narsipatnam in Vizag and sold at `4,500 per kg to dealers in Hyderbad.

Following the lead, 100kg of ganja was found in a car’s boot space and underneath seats. “While we got phone numbers and names of the buyers, the sellers were clever enough to use fake names,” Vivekananda said. Asst SI Anji Reddy said that Srinivas got into the business by selling 6kg of ganja which slowly increased to 10kg and finally, in his last deal he sold 80kg.

Grad students caught with 1kg ganja

Hyderabad: A student of hotel management along with his friend studying aviation engineering were caught with 1kg ganja at Ameerpet. Task force sleuths who caught G Manikantha (19) and Mohd Sohail (20), found that the duo were in the process of selling the contraband to their clients. Apart from the contraband, one bike and two mobile phones were also seized from their possession. In December 2018, Manikanta along with his friends went to Araku valley in Andhra for a vacation, where he met one Baba, who offered to sell him ganja on cheap prices. Lured by this offer, Manikanta decided to supply Ganja on his own to users in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp