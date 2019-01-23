100 kg ganja coming in from Visakhapatnam seized in Hyderabad, two youths arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 100kg of ganja -- coming into the State from Vizag, Andhra Pradesh -- was seized by the Telangana State Prohibition and Excise department Enforcement teams on Tuesday. Two accused were arrested and several buyers in the city were traced with their help.

On Tuesday morning, a team from the excise department found V Srinivas (26) moving suspiciously near the Malakpet TV Tower and seized a `2kg-packet of ganja from him. Upon questioning, Srinivas confessed that he, and one, B Ashok Teja have been trying to sell ganja in Dhoolpet, Katedhan and Narayankhed.

“What we seized was a sample and more quantity was stored in Batasingaram of Rangareddy district,” said Vivekananda Reddy, Dy Excise Commissioner, at a press conference on Tuesday. The contraband was bought for `1,500 per kg from Narsipatnam in Vizag and sold at `4,500 per kg to dealers in Hyderbad.

Following the lead, 100kg of ganja was found in a car’s boot space and underneath seats. “While we got phone numbers and names of the buyers, the sellers were clever enough to use fake names,” Vivekananda said. Asst SI Anji Reddy said that Srinivas got into the business by selling 6kg of ganja which slowly increased to 10kg and finally, in his last deal he sold 80kg.

Grad students caught with 1kg ganja

Hyderabad: A student of hotel management along with his friend studying aviation engineering were caught with 1kg ganja at Ameerpet. Task force sleuths who caught G Manikantha (19) and Mohd Sohail (20), found that the duo were in the process of selling the contraband to their clients. Apart from the contraband, one bike and two mobile phones were also seized from their possession. In December 2018, Manikanta along with his friends went to Araku valley in Andhra for a vacation, where he met one Baba, who offered to sell him ganja on cheap prices. Lured by this offer, Manikanta decided to supply Ganja on his own to users in the city.