45-year-old arrested in Hyderabad for raping minor repeatedly for a month

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested for repeatedly raping a seven-year-old girl for over a month at Jangammet. Mateen Ali Khan was caught in the act three days ago by the girl’s aunt, after which her family approached the police and the accused was booked for rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl has been living with her mother and six siblings, after her father passed away a few years ago.

The accused Mateen, who works as a driver, is the victim’s neighbour. He has been living alone after his wife left him a few months ago. Upon realising that his minor neighbour was often home alone in the afternoons when her mother was at work, he lured her with chocolates and took her to his house where he raped her a month back, following which he assaulted her several more times.

The girl did not tell her mother about what had happened. The assaults came to light only after the girl’s aunt walked in on the man raping her, but soon after he fled the spot, said ACP Falaknuma MA Rasheed.

The man allegedly told the cops that he had performed unnatural sex on her and had resorted to rape as his wife was staying away from him.

The girl was sent for medical examination. A case has been filed and investigation is on.The incident further highlights the need to ensure safety of children -- especially girls even in places considered safe for them like a home or the colony they live in. It further necessitates the importance of having a strong bond of trust between parents and children so that incidents of abuse may be identified soon enough.