AP man held for trafficking women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Malkajgiri police on Tuesday arrested 49-year-old Y Srinubabu involved in trafficking migrant workers to Gulf countries under the pretext of providing jobs. He collected huge amounts of money from women promising them job visas, but sent them on tourist visas, where they were sexually exploited. Srinubabu and one Satyavathi indulged in trafficking in Dubai for many years. In June 2017, a case was registered against them and in December 2018 while he was luring women, police nabbed him and produced him before the court. Meanwhile, Satyavathi is still absconding.