Art from Heart

By Siddhi Jain
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Art, for long, has been a commodity manipulated by select czars of the space, but for British artist Sacha Jafri, works of art are “beautiful, meaningful and poignant” byproducts that spill out of artists’ lives. As he unveiled his Royal Polo Painting during the Argentinian Ambassador’s Cup  last week, the artist, who has done paintings on Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, underlined why he raises funds for humanitarian causes through creation of art.

“An artist is someone who lives their life as an artist, and every now and then, things spill out of them as a byproduct of that life – that is art. That is something beautiful, meaningful and poignant. Rest of it is a manipulated commodity. It’s pretty disgusting to make money out of something soulful,” Jafri, who studied fine arts at Oxford, said.

The young Dubai-based artist, who is credited with raising millions of dollars for philanthropic causes across international boundaries, created the highly-valued Royal Polo Painting –which incorporates the hand-prints and signatures of members of royal families in the United Kingdom and UAE, as also India’s erstwhile royals, along with the world’s leading Polo players Adolfo Cambiaso and Nina Clarkin, among others – last June. According to Jafri, the painting was auctioned to raise funds for the Royal Foundation, the charitable vehicle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Interestingly, the painting went for 200,000 pounds and was bought by Sanjay Jindal, founder of Gurugram’s La Pegasus Polo Centre – where the painting was recently unveiled by the artist himself.
The unveiling happened during an exhibition match of a polo series between La Pegasus India and Argentina All Stars teams, which was also attended by Argentinian envoy Daniel Chuburu.

The overall series ended in a tie. Jafri, who has been recognised by the United Nations for his artistic and humanitarian feats, has done paintings celebrating the lives and careers of some of the world’s best sportspeople – David Beckham, Alex Ferguson, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Usain Bolt, apart from two on Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama, among others, and says he would never paint for “arrogant money-men”. “I have rejected requests from arrogant money-men who don’t really understand humanity or humility or the sense of the soul.

“We’re all one and we all need to feed back into the universe,” he explained. Saying that a limited set of auction houses have a “complete and utter monopoly on arts”.

