Consumer activist from Hyderabad seeks ban on PUBG

The game which has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store became a rage immediately after its released in 2017.

Published: 23rd January 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gamers may argue that battle royale games require strategy to win and improve the reflexes of players, but consumer activist Vijay Gopal begs to differ. Gopal has red-flagged highly-popular multi-player online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PubG) saying the violence on screen will have an adverse impact on those exposed to it, particularly young and impressionable children.

The game developed in 2017 published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole, is played by multiple players at the same time with the last man standing in the shootout being declared the winner.

Gopal on Tuesday took to social networking site Twitter to reach out to Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology  SS Ahluwalia and Union Minister for Law and IT  Ravi Shankar Prasad to seek a ban on the game.

“The game promotes cruelty and violence among players. Before lives are lost as has happened because of the Blue Whale challenge, the government should impose a blanket ban,” said Vijay Gopal posted on Twitter.

“Unlike Tiktok or Dubsmash, PUBG is violent and if left unregulated, there are chances of the game affecting youth negatively,” Gopal claimed. He has registered a complaint against the game on MeitY.

Several psychologists TNIE spoke to said they have been seeing an increasing number of cases related to video game addiction. “I am administering cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT) to a Class 9 student to treat withdrawal symptoms. Such is the addiction to PUBG. A lot of cases of this nature are being reported,” said C Veerender, a psychologist.

PUBG

