Home Cities Hyderabad

Delay in completion of villas in Hyderabad, builder to pay Rs 1.1 lakh as relief

The builders agreed to deliver the villa with all amenities by February 2016, as soon as the consumers paid the necessary amount.

Published: 23rd January 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owners of flats and villas not being able to occupy their homes due to non-completion of works is not unheard of. In one such incident, 11 consumers were denied their homes by the builder even after waiting for nearly two years for the completion of their dream villas.

The consumers filed a plea with the State Consumer Redressal Commission, following which the forum directed the builder to pay Rs 1.1 lakh as compensation to each of the complainants, in addition to the completion of construction work within a month.

In February 2014, TV Janardhan Rao and 10 others had decided to invest in Safeway Infra to buy villas of Lumbini SLN Springs worth Rs 44 lakh.

The builders agreed to deliver the villa with all amenities by February 2016, as soon as the consumers paid the necessary amount.

However, the builders failed to do so. In fact, they had also agreed to compensate for any delay in delivery, however, that was not the case, alleged the complainants.

The complainants also held that they were made to wait for a longer period than what was anticipated, which was in contradiction with the agreement.

Interestingly, the builders have agreed to their shortcoming but were not inclined to give compensation for the delay. During the proceedings, the builders maintained that the delay was due to certain other owners not paying their dues. They even held that only very little of the works were left to be completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp