Delay in completion of villas in Hyderabad, builder to pay Rs 1.1 lakh as relief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owners of flats and villas not being able to occupy their homes due to non-completion of works is not unheard of. In one such incident, 11 consumers were denied their homes by the builder even after waiting for nearly two years for the completion of their dream villas.

The consumers filed a plea with the State Consumer Redressal Commission, following which the forum directed the builder to pay Rs 1.1 lakh as compensation to each of the complainants, in addition to the completion of construction work within a month.

In February 2014, TV Janardhan Rao and 10 others had decided to invest in Safeway Infra to buy villas of Lumbini SLN Springs worth Rs 44 lakh.

The builders agreed to deliver the villa with all amenities by February 2016, as soon as the consumers paid the necessary amount.

However, the builders failed to do so. In fact, they had also agreed to compensate for any delay in delivery, however, that was not the case, alleged the complainants.

The complainants also held that they were made to wait for a longer period than what was anticipated, which was in contradiction with the agreement.

Interestingly, the builders have agreed to their shortcoming but were not inclined to give compensation for the delay. During the proceedings, the builders maintained that the delay was due to certain other owners not paying their dues. They even held that only very little of the works were left to be completed.