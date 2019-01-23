Down the steps

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Design Forum, an NGO, took the voluntary task of identifying and reviving the stepwells of Hyderabad. At Alliance Française Hyderabad Auditorium, its memebers gave a first-hand information on their discoveries, and a walk-through of the photographs put for the exhibition. Stepwells or Baolis are wells or man-made ponds in which the water may be reached by descending a set of steps. The photographic exhibition showcases their various typologies, architectural styles and historic information leading to an analysis of the role that baolis played in the temporal, in the matrix of medieval Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is dotted with baolis (stepwells), some of them built more than 300 years ago. Forgotten and in obscurity for a major part, these stone-carved marvels are slowly being restored and are brimming with life. Step-wells in Telangana were built by zamindars, samasthans, kings and landlords in forts, temple complexes, mosques and places where travellers would stop by. These stepwells are simpler compared to the ones in Rajasthan that have intricate design. In the past, step-wells were a primary water source for locals in the area. They provided respite from heat, a gathering point for locals as well as people passing by and served as places of prayer.

The step-well at (EFLU) built in geometric design during the Asif Jahi period is more than 200 years old. The three-storied structure has five flights of steps, two on each story and one that leads to the water. This well is in shape of a square with four arches on each floor. Another major step-well that was on the verge of vanishing and was brought back to life is the Badi Bowli at Qutb Shahi Tombs. There are more stepwells in the Qutb Shahi Tombs enclosure.

The exhibition is on till today