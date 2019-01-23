Fire breaks out in Khan Lateef Khan building in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out in one of the city’s oldest commercial complex - Khan Lateef Khan building in Nampally on Wednesday but no one was injured. Around 200 persons working in various offices in the building were immediately evacuated as a precautionary measure by the firemen and personnel of the Disaster Management and Rescue Wing of the GHMC.

Six persons who were trapped were rescued. The fire took place on the fifth floor of the multi-storied building in the afternoon. On information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire. Thick smoke billowed out of the building even as the fire officials took up fire fighting operation.

The GHMC officials said that the building did not have a trade license or occupancy certificate. Zonal commissioner for Kairathabad Musharraf Ali has issued notices to the building owner to give a written explanation on the lapses.

“The fire started at about 1 p.m. The building had few fire safety equipment in place but they were largely non-functional,” V Papaiah, regional fire officer (RFO), State disaster response and fire services department, said.

Officials said that the 7-storeyed building did not have a fire NOC and the exit door was blocked. As many as 11 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Two Bronto Skylift, a specialised fire rescue vehicle was also used to douse the flames.

A portion of the dome on seventh floor had to be broken to facilitate the smoke to escape the complex.

As per the preliminary investigation electric short-circuit could be the reason behind the fire. The investigation is underway and the loss is yet to be ascertained.