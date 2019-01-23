GHMC to transfer garbage stations to pvt agency

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has directed the concessionaire HiMSW Ltd to develop new, redevelopment of transfer stations at three places Nagole, Yousufguda and Patancheru.

However, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Employees Union (GHMEU) are up in arms against the move at Jawaharnagar dumping yard. “It is very sad that the state government has taken a decision for handing over certain components to Ramky’’, said GHMEU President, U Gopal who submitted a representation to the GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore requested not to handover the transport section to Ramky. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department issued orders in July last year allowing to undertaking re-deployment of vehicles and workers.