Piano can hold a spotlight

Mohit Dodwani who hails from a middle class family fought the odds to become the celebrated pianist he is  today.

Published: 23rd January 2019

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mohit Dodwani who hails from a middle class family fought the odds to become the celebrated pianist he is  today. “Any parent would hold their kids back when they tread on an uncertain path like music. But I am thankful to my family for supporting me through and through no matter what I had to face,” says Mohit. He shares that he had to travel to Mumbai every two weeks to learn at the level that he graduiated as Hyderabad simply did not have masters who had completed the diploma and was qualified enough to train. “I know everyone doesn’t have the privilege to do so, it even took us an arm and leg to pursue my dream.  I am doing this such that tomorrow I can create opportunities and options for those who are willing to pursue music, and more specifically piano,” he says.

Elaborating on what he opined about the culture of instrumental music here in Hyderabad Mohit says, “Although piano concerts aren’t as popular in Hyderabad as other music shows or in comparision with other cities, the culture is building rapidly here.” He shares, “Only recently one of the ticketed concerts organised by our music academy, Klavier Academy had a full house for a piano concert. That shows that Hyderabadis love their music and that there is a demand, it is on us to make the most of it.”

Mohit also points out that piano unlike many other instruments can run a show all by itself. He explains, “Say we were talking about a guitar or drums, they needs a singer to back them up. Piano is a versatile instrument. It could be backed up by a singer or other instruments or can put on a show on its own. It can hold a spotlight all by itself.”
 
— Srividya Palaparthi
srividya.palaparthi@newindianexpress.com
@PSrividya53

