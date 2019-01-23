Secunderabad Cantonment Board to cut water supply to households with pending dues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN light of increasing water bill dues, Secunderabad Cantonment Board officials have decided to the cut water connections of the households of water bill defaulters.According to officials, in the past 10 years, a mammoth Rs 20 crore have amassed in pending water bills from customers residing in eight civilian wards of the SCB. The SCB buys bulk water supply from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) for the cantonment every day, for which they are charging Rs 13.5 per kilolitre.

Special teams have been deployed to collect the pending water bills from the defaulters in these eight civilian wards.The team will visit residents and issue receipts along with notices to defaulters. If residents and business establishment owners avoid to pay pending water bills, the workers will disconnect the water connection.

Speaking to Express, Superintendent of Water and Street Light Department in the SCB, M Rajkumar, said, “Defaulters have not cleared their water bills for decades. We have already initiated a process of One Time Settlement (OTS) for defaulters. With that, we have collected about Rs 2 crore dues from the defaulters.”

He said that defaulters had failed to utilise the OTS process, and that was the reason why they had to undertake this drastic move. “Residents repeatedly make allegations that the SCB authorities do not supply water every alternate days. Without paying bills, how can we supply the water?” Rajkumar asked. Earlier, the Telangana State government had waived off Rs 14 crore of water dues of SCB.

Despite the arrears, the eight wards of SCB still face serious drinking water problem as they get water supply only once in four days. Meanwhile, in a recent board meeting the officials have passed a resolution to install new a bore-well at an estimated cost of Rs 3 lakh in each civilian ward.

No water supply

Due to shut down on 33 KV Manjeera feeder from 132KV Ramchandrampura 132KV Pashamailaram, there will be power cut from 9 am - 5 pm on Jan 24. There will be no or short water supply to certain areas.