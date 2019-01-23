Home Cities Hyderabad

Three years a charm

Actress Samantha Akkineni attended the occasion and released the CHIREC Coffee-Table Book amidst loud applause and addressed the gathering.

Published: 23rd January 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To celebrate three years in education, CHIREC International School planned a variety of activities through the 2018-2019 academic year, engaging all the stakeholders. On January 19, all the stakeholders, the management, students, parents, faculty, administrative staff and support staff united to mark the grand finale of the year-long 30 Years Celebrations of the institution. The entire programme was staged by CHIREC students - past and present.

Actress Samantha Akkineni attended the occasion and released the CHIREC Coffee-Table Book amidst loud applause and addressed the gathering. The campus wore a festive look as the management had done its bit to promote Telangana’s weavers and handlooms, by gifting Pochampally silk sarees and ethnic wear to the CHIREC staff.

The grand finale was a pulsating musical evening featuring the school band Melo, the alumni band No Treble, CHIREC parent and popular multilingual singer Sunitha Upadrashta, and RJ Anuj Gurwara, and Yash Bhatnagar.  Another attraction was the fashion show presented by the fashion studies students of  grades XI and XII, who designed the outfits and sashayed down the ramp. Shreya Kamavarapu, an ex-CHIRECian and the second runner up of Femina Miss India Pageant 2018, was the showstopper and added to the charm.

The event came to a close with the Principal, Iffat Ibrahim, proposing the vote of thanks, and renditions of the CHIREC anthem and the National Anthem by the choir.

