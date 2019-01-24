Hyderabad HR body to celebrate spirit of woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Society for Human Resources Development (SHRD), a not-for-profit HR Networking Forum based in Hyderabad, is organising the National Women’s Conclave 2019 on January 25 to celebrate the spirit of womanhood. Being hosted and partnered by Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University), Ambala, the event will witness a congregation of stalwarts of HR Fraternity and celebrated women achievers from various walks of life.

The speaker list includes Padma Shri Sakshi Malik (first Indian women wrestler to win an Olympic medal), Padma Shri Sudha Varghese (social worker), Padma Shri Kalpana Saroj (First female entrepreneur awarded Padma Shri for Trade and Industry), Mamta Kharab (Captain of Commonwealth Gold-Medal winning hockey team), Shivangi Pathak (Youngest Indian Girl to climb Mt Everest), and the Iron Lady Irom Chanu Sharmila. Indu Madhavi Iragavarpu (Founder CEO of Medhas i-Train), Subhashini Sreeram (Member of Unisys India Board and Senior HR Leader), Aziz Tayyaba (Addl GM HR at Shapoorji Pallonji Group and from the first batch of IAF Women Officers), Shahwar Banu (Senior HR Leader from EVRY India) and Ashu Goswami (Senior HR Leader from VMart) will also participate in the panel discussions.

Over 1,500 female graduates and faculty members are expected to attend the conclave which seeks to motivate and inspire the budding girl students and the women who are the silent warriors against all kinds of prejudices and ideologies. During the conclave, the women who made their contribution towards society and nation will be recognised with MMDU Narishakti Awards.

“Women are born with innate power, logic, spontaneity and emotion. Unravelling those and reintroducing them is the prime motto behind this unique initiative,” said Indu Madhavi, internationally-certified Positive Psychologist, SHRD Co-Founder and the brain behind the concept. She will be representing SHRD and Hyderabad at the national platform.