Velocity Junior College gates closed due to ‘pending rent’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scores of parents and students staged a protest outside Velocity Junior College at Vengalrao Nagar in SR Nagar after the owner of the property locked the gates of the building over pending rent arrears for the past one year, on Wednesday. This is the second such incident in the last four months at the college.

Parents also registered a complaint with SR Nagar police. “Parents told us that despite collecting full fees, the school has been shut for the past three days and classes are not being conducted,” said Murali Krishna, inspector SR Nagar.    

Parents alleged that the college has been locked down since Monday and despite repeated calls, there has been no response from the management. “We were forced to come out and gherao the college today on the third day. We have been paying the fees regularly and the management seems to have pocketed it too. This now puts the future of our children in peril,” said a parent.

With the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) examinations round the corner, there is apprehension among students and parents that loss of classes now will impact the results. “There is also faculty crunch in the college and for the past three months, we have not had proper classes. And, now look what’s happened,” said a student.

Around 40 parents, not just from Vengalrao Nagar but also from other branches of the college, met and complained to the District Intermediate Education Officer (DiEO) also on Wednesday.

“They are apprehensive that the examination fee has not been paid by the college to the Board and that the students will suffer because of that. They also said that classes have not been running for the past one month,” said B Jayaprada, DiIEO, Hyderabad and assured that no student would suffer inconvenience due to the college management’s fault.

“We will investigate the matter and if the college management is found guilty, we will not grant them affiliation for the next academic year,” she added.    The college management, however, was not available for a comment, despite repeated attempts to reach them.

